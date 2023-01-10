Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.18 million, a P/E ratio of -145.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $311.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

