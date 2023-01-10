Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,631 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.79.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

