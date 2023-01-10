Versor Investments LP Cuts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in RH were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RH by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,442 shares of company stock valued at $112,611,127 over the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

Shares of RH opened at $299.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.77. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $491.95.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

