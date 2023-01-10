Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $838,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 339,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $67.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,498 shares of company stock worth $156,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

