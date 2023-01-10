Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $143.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.