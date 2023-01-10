Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

