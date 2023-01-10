Versor Investments LP Has $227,000 Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.38. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

