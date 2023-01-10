Versor Investments LP Has $231,000 Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,202,000 after buying an additional 1,448,582 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,602,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 902,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.61. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on CGAU. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

