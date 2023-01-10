Versor Investments LP Has $262,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after purchasing an additional 168,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 640.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.