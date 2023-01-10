Versor Investments LP Invests $231,000 in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,829 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

