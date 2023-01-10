Versor Investments LP Invests $282,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Caleres by 28.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,077,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Caleres Trading Down 0.7 %

Caleres stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $207,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

