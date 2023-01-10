Versor Investments LP Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 225.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

