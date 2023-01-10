Versor Investments LP Makes New $276,000 Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,969,795 shares in the company, valued at $89,836,298.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 366,501 shares of company stock worth $11,073,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

