Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Stoneridge by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

