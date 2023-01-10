Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

