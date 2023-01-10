Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Arko by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 82,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arko by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arko by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

