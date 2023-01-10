Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Crown by 1,040.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Crown by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

