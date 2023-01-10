Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 7,274 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Alcoa Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSE:AA opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.