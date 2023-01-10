Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,913,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,612 shares of company stock worth $14,148,577. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $41.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

