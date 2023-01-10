Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of REG opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

