Versor Investments LP Sells 10,833 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $121,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 142,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GPK opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.