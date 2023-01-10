Versor Investments LP Sells 10,943 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,800. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.31. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

