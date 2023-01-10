Versor Investments LP Sells 13,050 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 300,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.00. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $48.40.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,034.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $71,088.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,034.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,555 shares of company stock worth $578,446. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

