Versor Investments LP Sells 2,577 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

