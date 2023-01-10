Versor Investments LP Sells 43,264 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,264 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 120.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.