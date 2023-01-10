Versor Investments LP Sells 6,084 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $366.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.47.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

