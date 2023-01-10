Versor Investments LP Sells 7,096 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

