Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $237.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.99 and its 200-day moving average is $231.89. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $311.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

