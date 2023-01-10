Versor Investments LP Trims Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $248,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $150,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 24.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,004 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

