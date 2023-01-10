Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 5.9 %

Tesla stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $378.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

