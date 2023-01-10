Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $32.42 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

