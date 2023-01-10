Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Trading Up 2.8 %

Visteon stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.27.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Visteon Profile



Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

