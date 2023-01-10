Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,253 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WBS. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

