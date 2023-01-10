Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $162.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,137.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

