Wells Fargo & Company Boosts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $193.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.08.

WEX opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

