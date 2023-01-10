Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 30,206 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

