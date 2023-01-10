Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,347 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

