Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

WELL opened at $69.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.