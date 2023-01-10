Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,886 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

XOM stock opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $67.95 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

