Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $123,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Waters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.36 and its 200-day moving average is $319.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

