Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $127,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 4.7% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 103.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in onsemi by 86.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 85.7% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
