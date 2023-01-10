Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $128,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,037,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.28 million. Analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

