Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 315,309 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 718,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of CBZ opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $363.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. Analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

