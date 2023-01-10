Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $134,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $164,082.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $405.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $412.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.43 and its 200-day moving average is $337.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.08.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

