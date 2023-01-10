Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $136,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

