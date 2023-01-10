Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

