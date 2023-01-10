Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,924 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,617,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 75,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

