Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SCI opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

