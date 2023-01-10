Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $127.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.