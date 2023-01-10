Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

